Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06), Zacks reports.

Inseego Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of INSG stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.82. 241,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,753. The company has a market cap of $176.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.82. Inseego has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $20.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Roth Capital raised shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Inseego from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Inseego from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

