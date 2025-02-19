Insider Buying: AMP Limited (ASX:AMP) Insider Purchases 34,288 Shares of Stock

AMP Limited (ASX:AMP – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Best acquired 34,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.43 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,031.84 ($31,230.47).

AMP Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75, a P/E/G ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.67.

AMP Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. AMP’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

AMP Company Profile

AMP Limited provides banking, super, retirement, and advice services in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through AMP Bank, Platform, Master Trust, Advice, and New Zealand Wealth Management (NZWM) segments. The company provides superannuation, retirement, and investment solutions; pension solutions; and SignatureSuper, a retail master trust.

