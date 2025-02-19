Insider Selling: Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Director Sells 6,395 Shares of Stock

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 6,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $522,727.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,503.52. This represents a 27.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 5.0 %

COLM stock traded up $4.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.85. The stock had a trading volume of 953,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,966. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $73.04 and a 1-year high of $91.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.19.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

COLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,773,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,544,000 after purchasing an additional 292,716 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,284,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,207,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,355,000 after purchasing an additional 109,488 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 884,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,255,000 after purchasing an additional 134,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

