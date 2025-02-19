Insider Selling: The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Director Sells 20,235 Shares of Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) Director Ira Liran sold 20,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $810,816.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 814,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,629,081.14. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ira Liran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, Ira Liran sold 300 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $12,006.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Ira Liran sold 30,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $1,067,400.00.

Vita Coco Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $40.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,828,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,414,000 after acquiring an additional 427,871 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,565,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,502,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,460,000 after acquiring an additional 185,692 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,421,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,486,000 after acquiring an additional 193,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,130,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,713,000 after acquiring an additional 64,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COCO shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Vita Coco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vita Coco from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Vita Coco from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.83.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

