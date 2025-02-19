Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSP. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $2,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,812,762.88. This trade represents a 5.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ellen H. Masterson bought 1,755 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.75 per share, for a total transaction of $150,491.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,479. The trade was a 11.81 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Insperity by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Insperity by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Insperity by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Insperity by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $86.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.37 and its 200 day moving average is $83.16. Insperity has a 12 month low of $68.79 and a 12 month high of $110.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

