Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Shares Down 11.7% – Here’s What Happened

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 11.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21.02 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.90 ($0.28). Approximately 473,321 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 245% from the average daily volume of 137,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.80 ($0.31).
Inspiration Healthcare Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 13.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52.
Inspiration Healthcare Group Company Profile
The Company has a broad portfolio of its own products and complementary distributed products, for use in neonatal intensive care designed to support even the most premature babies throughout their hospital stay.
