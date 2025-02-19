Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Down 2.2% – Time to Sell?

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.86 and last traded at $23.60. Approximately 229,644,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 221% from the average daily volume of 71,431,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.13.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 7,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

