Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,630,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $26,946,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 262.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 258,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,004,000 after purchasing an additional 187,010 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $25,085,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 13,967.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,781,000 after purchasing an additional 148,055 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on IBKR. Citigroup upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Director Jill Bright bought 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,506.76. This represents a 5.77 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $235.53 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.27 and a 1 year high of $236.53. The company has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.77.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.16%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.