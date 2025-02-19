Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,857.89 ($61.28) and traded as high as GBX 5,340 ($67.36). Intertek Group shares last traded at GBX 5,310 ($66.99), with a volume of 184,396 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Intertek Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 5,400 ($68.12) to GBX 5,500 ($69.38) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,550 ($70.01).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,896.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,857.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.83. The company has a market capitalization of £8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63.

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.

Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers’ operations and supply chains.

Intertek is a purpose-led company to Bring Quality, Safety and Sustainability to Life.

