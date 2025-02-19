Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Chapman Investment Management LLC

Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 0.8% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 202.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $670.00 target price (up previously from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.10.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total value of $240,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,181.75. This represents a 53.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total transaction of $202,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,734. This represents a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,348 shares of company stock worth $3,587,582. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $601.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $561.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $522.27. The stock has a market cap of $214.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $364.17 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

