Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 34000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50. The company has a market cap of C$17.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83.
Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.
