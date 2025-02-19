Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $911,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PTH opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $48.63. The company has a market cap of $131.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.35.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

