Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Stock Position Lowered by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,266 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 237.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000.

Shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $60.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.52. The company has a market cap of $977.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $62.00.

About Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

