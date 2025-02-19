Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to post earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $50.18 million for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

Shares of IVR stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

