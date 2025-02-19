Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to post earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $50.18 million for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of IVR stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
