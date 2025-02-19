Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $222.74 and last traded at $222.11, with a volume of 27915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $221.56.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 377,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $386,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.