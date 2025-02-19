Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $222.74 and last traded at $222.11, with a volume of 27915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $221.56.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
