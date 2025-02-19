Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IBBQ stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.67. 9,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,522. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.09. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The company has a market cap of $40.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.61.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0619 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

About Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 16,768 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 53,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,699,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 259,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 48,137 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

