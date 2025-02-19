Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
IBBQ stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.67. 9,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,522. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.09. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The company has a market cap of $40.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.61.
Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0619 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
About Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF
The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
