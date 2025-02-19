Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.32 and last traded at $51.01, with a volume of 64410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.15.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $907.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.07.

Institutional Trading of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

About Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

