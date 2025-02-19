Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 3.5% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 740.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $539.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $523.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $499.53. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $540.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

