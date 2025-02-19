Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.05 and last traded at $44.98, with a volume of 170625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.03.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

