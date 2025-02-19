Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.31 and last traded at $36.30, with a volume of 2280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.26.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.39.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 172,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $625,000.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

