Ionis Pharmaceuticals Reports Strong Financial Results for Q4 and Full Year 2024

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. recently announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. The company exceeded its 2024 financial guidance and provided projections for the full year 2025. Ionis reported total revenue of $227 million for Q4 2024, showcasing substantial results. The revenue included revenue from diverse sources, with key contributors being the launches of WAINUA and TRYNGOLZA in the United States in late January and late December 2024, respectively.

Brett P. Monia, Ph.D., the CEO of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, expressed the company’s strategic direction with the recent launch of TRYNGOLZA as their first independent medicine. He also highlighted upcoming launches scheduled, including donidalorsen for hereditary angioedema and olezarsen for severe hypertriglyceridemia. These launches are pending Phase 3 results later in 2025. Ionis foresees delivering substantial value through its commercial execution and the progression of its pipeline in the upcoming years.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

