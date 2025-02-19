iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) is Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.1% of Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,982,000. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 372,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,483,000 after acquiring an additional 39,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 180,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

