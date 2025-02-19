iShares Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:IBIT) Shares Down 3.3% – Time to Sell?

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:IBIT – Get Free Report) were down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.03 and last traded at $53.51. Approximately 37,790,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 43,657,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.33.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 3.3 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.77.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile
The Defiance Daily Short Digitizing the Economy ETF (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides daily inverse (-1x) exposure to the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK). IBIT was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Defiance.
