iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.58 and last traded at $50.15, with a volume of 785439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.42.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

