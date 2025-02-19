iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $614.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $530.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $601.00 and a 200-day moving average of $584.52. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $495.94 and a 52-week high of $614.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

