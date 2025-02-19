iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Lowered by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,567 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,479,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,286,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,676,000 after buying an additional 339,637 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,845.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 320,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,037,000 after buying an additional 304,467 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.31 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.85 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.78.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

