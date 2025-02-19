iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.74 and last traded at $23.75. 25,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 89,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.31.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.0784 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBTO. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $523,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $584,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,161,000. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,387,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2033 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2033. The fund will terminate in December 2033. IBTO was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

