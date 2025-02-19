iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Trading Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.22 and last traded at $34.14. Approximately 21,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 43,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.99.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average is $33.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISCF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 262,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 43,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

