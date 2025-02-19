iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Semus Wealth Partners LLC

Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 508,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,191,000 after purchasing an additional 45,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 436,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,273,000 after purchasing an additional 67,247 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG opened at $105.37 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

