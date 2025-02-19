iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 629,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,033 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $26,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 603.8% during the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,732,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,192 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $105,980,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,856,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $19,822,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $17,112,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.52.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

