iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.
iShares MSCI Israel ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:EIS opened at $83.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $209.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.47. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 52 week low of $57.20 and a 52 week high of $84.00.
iShares MSCI Israel ETF Profile
The iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Israel Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Israeli firms. EIS was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
