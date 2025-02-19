iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get iShares MSCI Israel ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EIS opened at $83.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $209.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.47. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 52 week low of $57.20 and a 52 week high of $84.00.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Israel Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Israeli firms. EIS was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Israel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Israel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.