iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 903.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 34,820 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,679,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $185.50 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.78 and a 200-day moving average of $179.56. The company has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

