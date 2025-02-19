iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Wit LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% in the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,575.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.50 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.38.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

