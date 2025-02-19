iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Reduced by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $336.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $329.38 and its 200-day moving average is $319.37. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $271.54 and a 1 year high of $336.97. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

