iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Vawter Financial Ltd.

Vawter Financial Ltd. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $336.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.37. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $271.54 and a 1-year high of $336.97.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.