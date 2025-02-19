iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $416.33 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $315.24 and a 52-week high of $419.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $409.15 and a 200-day moving average of $387.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

