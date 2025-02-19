iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC

Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Trust grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Aurelius Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,244,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $227.21 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $191.34 and a 52 week high of $244.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.34.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

