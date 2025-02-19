iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,173 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $227.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.34. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $191.34 and a twelve month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.