iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Holdings Raised by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 103.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,078 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $14,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWY. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 45,541.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 579,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,265,000 after acquiring an additional 577,918 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23,413.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 395,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,936,000 after acquiring an additional 393,338 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1,478.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 162,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,287,000 after acquiring an additional 152,427 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 496,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,162,000 after buying an additional 151,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $18,572,000.

Shares of IWY stock opened at $241.82 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $182.98 and a 1 year high of $245.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

