iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWY. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 61,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3,845.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 41,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after buying an additional 40,535 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWY opened at $241.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.68 and its 200-day moving average is $226.26. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $182.98 and a 12 month high of $245.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

