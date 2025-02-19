iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Lifted by Semus Wealth Partners LLC

Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,637,000 after purchasing an additional 255,991 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,475,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,565 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,329,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,274,000 after purchasing an additional 134,169 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,817,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,560,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $106.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.61. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $107.14. The company has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.