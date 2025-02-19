iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,066,000 after purchasing an additional 41,812 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 882,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,048,000 after buying an additional 12,668 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 425,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,540,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,357,000 after buying an additional 60,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 363,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,908,000 after acquiring an additional 23,486 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $129.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.41. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $109.12 and a twelve month high of $136.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

