iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $166.88 and last traded at $166.85, with a volume of 1893 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.87.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.33. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Technology ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IYW. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 29,435.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,190,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,691,000 after buying an additional 3,179,355 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $256,146,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,111,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,358,000 after purchasing an additional 977,883 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 682.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 763,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,751,000 after purchasing an additional 665,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $90,236,000.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

