Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.92.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITRI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Itron from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Itron from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Itron Trading Up 1.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 4,580.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $98.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Itron has a 12-month low of $73.64 and a 12-month high of $124.90.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

