Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.92.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITRI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Itron from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Itron from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $98.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Itron has a 12-month low of $73.64 and a 12-month high of $124.90.
Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.
