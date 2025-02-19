Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 672,124 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 565% from the previous session’s volume of 101,006 shares.The stock last traded at $41.20 and had previously closed at $35.58.

Ituran Location and Control Trading Up 16.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $824.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average is $29.25.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 28.31%.

Ituran Location and Control Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ituran Location and Control

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is 59.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRN. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter valued at $50,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

