Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.42, but opened at $43.22. Ituran Location and Control shares last traded at $42.12, with a volume of 219,074 shares changing hands.

Ituran Location and Control Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $833.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average of $29.25.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 28.31%.

Ituran Location and Control Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Featured Stories

