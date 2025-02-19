J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 50,519 Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,519 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. MRA Advisory Group raised its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 14,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 34.1% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 39,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the period.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHS opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $8.67.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.92%.

(Free Report)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.