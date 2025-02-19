J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,052 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,357,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,434,000 after purchasing an additional 168,180 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 63,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 20,879 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 229,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,722,000 after buying an additional 48,702 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $47.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.80.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.