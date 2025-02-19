J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $998,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 78.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,984 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSJP. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Squire Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $23.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.10.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

