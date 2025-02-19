J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 34,875 Shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 74.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,875 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MidCap Financial Investment were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 18.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,156,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,669 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,172,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 1,208.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 260,137 shares during the last quarter. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.63. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $16.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MFIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

